Lionel Messi believed to be in Barcelona as speculation over possible return ramps up

Lionel Messi’s future has been the cause of much speculation so far in 2023. Having looked like signing a renewal at Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the year, it now appears that he will be leaving the French champions in the summer.

A return to Barcelona has been heavily speculated upon, with a deal deemed to be realistic by club officials, who are desperate to see the Argentine have one last dance.

Barcelona are increasingly confident of re-signing Messi this summer, and speculation has heightened after reports from Jijantes (via Sport) that the 36-year-old is currently in Barcelona with his family and inner circle, and they have arrived with no less than 15 suitcases.

Furthermore, Messi and his group are believed to have taken a different exit from the El Prat airport, in an effort to not be seen. Given the circumstances, Barcelona fans have been sent into a frenzy, with the thought of their greatest ever player returning.

Although Barcelona are confident of Messi re-joining, a deal is still far away from being completed, but there is a growing confidence that it will be done before the summer.