Revealed: The reasons for Lionel Messi’s impromptu trip to Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s name has been on the lips of the majority of the Barcelona fanbase for much of 2023, amid reports that the Argentine could be set to return to the club this summer, two years after leaving.

Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and at this stage, a renewal appears to be increasingly unlikely. This could open the door for Barcelona to swoop in and re-sign the 36-year-old.

The Barcelona support was sent into a frenzy at the weekend, following reports that Messi, along with his family and entourage, had flown to Barcelona’s El Prat airport.

However, Sport have revealed the real reason for Messi’s return to his former city, which is to take advantage of several days off in order to spend him with his family at their home in Castelldefels. On top of that, it is believed that there will be no meeting between Messi and Barcelona during his stay in Catalonia.

Despite this, there appears to be a growing optimism that Messi will return to Barcelona this summer, as he looks to have one last dance before calling time on his astounding career.