Karim Benzema among six players to miss Real Madrid training ahead of Girona clash

Despite still having netted 26 goals, it has been a difficult season for Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has been plagued by various injury issues, which has seen him miss parts of the campaign for Real Madrid.

The issues have affected his ability to reach the heights of last season, for which he won the Ballon d’Or. However, in recent weeks, it had appeared that he had got over the issues, and his form has seen an upturn as a result.

However, Sport have reported that Benzema missed Real Madrid training on Monday, after suffering with discomfort in his left calf after Saturday’s victory over Celta Vigo. As a result, he could be doubtful for Tuesday’s trip to Girona.

As well as Benzema, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga also did not train with the group, to go along with David Alaba and Ferland Mendy, who are longer term casualties. Relevo report that Dani Ceballos also missed training.

It has been a demanding season for Real Madrid, which Carlo Ancelotti has been frustrated with, and it’s no surprise that these issues have continued to arise.