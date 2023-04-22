Celta Real Madrid

Real Madrid seal key Celta Vigo win to close La Liga title gap

Real Madrid have kept alive their faint La Liga title defence hopes with a 2-0 home win over Celta Vigo.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have closed the title gap on leaders Barcelona to eight points overnight, as part of a late push to maintain their title defence hopes.

Los Blancos struggled to created chances against the Galicians in Madrid, with Marco Asensio’s breakthrough goal, their first real chance in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius Junior’s run in behind the Celta defence created the opening and Asensio delayed his run into the box, to fire the hosts in front.

That set the hosts up to ease on after the restart as defender Eder Militao headed home Asensio’s whipped corner.

That effectively ended the contest in the final stages, as Real Madrid remain in the title race, ahead of facing Girona in midweek action, with La Blaugrana hosting Atletico Madrid in a crunch showdown tomorrow.

Carlo Ancelotti Eder Militao Marco Asensio Vinicius Junior

