Carlo Ancelotti frustrated with suffocating calendar – ‘We have to think about the health of the players’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has once again complained about the fixture congestion this season, telling the leading organisations in the game to get their act together.

It was put to Ancelotti ahead of the game against Celta Vigo that Real Madrid would go through a run of four games in eleven days.

“The calendar is a calendar that objectively does not make sense, it’s too tight, with too many games and you have to evaluate the health of the players a bit, who are the most important part. Here everyone thinks about themselves, La Liga on their own, the RFEF on their own, UEFA or FIFA and the players don’t come into it at all. This is not correct, it is not the right path for football. Something has to change. Too many games.”

Ancelotti was strong on the issue, backing up recent comments and complaints made by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois too.

He was also asked about whether he would repeat the line-up from Tuesday, and made the point that he didn’t mind playing every three days, but calendar currently was too tight.

“I have also heard that we have been giving them too many days off…. In four months, eight off. I have looked at the calendar and I have told myself that I must be wrong but no. It’s only been eight days this year. In four months, eight days off.”

The feeling is that football players are at breaking point. None of the El Clasico games this season have taken place with both sides at full strength, or even with just two stars missing from one side. Fans lose out on fully fit and rested footballers, who are far more creative and entertaining to watch.