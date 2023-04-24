Barcelona suffer blow in Lionel Messi pursuit as strategic partners “won’t facilitate” move this summer

Lionel Messi’s possible return to Barcelona has generated much excitement among the club’s fanbase, who are dreaming of seeing the Argentine back in the famous Blaugrana shirt for one last dance.

Messi, who has been spotted in Barcelona on Monday, sees his Paris Saint-Germain contract expire at the end of the season, and with a renewal appearing unlikely at the stage, the door could be opened on a return to Catalonia.

However, Barcelona’s financial predicament will have a big say on whether a deal can be completed, but having submitted a viability plan to La Liga, there has been a growing confidence at the club that it can be pulled off.

However, ARA have reported that there could be a bump in the road for Barcelona. It has been reported that the club are open to offers for 49% of Barca Studios, with that stake currently being owned by Socios.com and Orpheus Media, who both paid €100m for their respective shares.

However, both companies would be shifted out in order to generate extra funds for Barcelona to do the Messi deal, but it has been reported that neither want to dissolve their relationship with the club, and want to maintain their respective 24.5% shares.

Barcelona had seemingly hoped that this could be an avenue where they could generate extra funds for the summer. However, it appears that, with these revelations, this could no longer be an option, and another avenue may need to be explored in order for the likes of Messi to be signed.

Image via Matthieu Mirville/ZUMAPRESS.com/MAXPPP