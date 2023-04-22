“They are very dangerous” – Xavi Hernandez credits Atletico Madrid ahead of showdown clash

The two form teams in La Liga face off on Sunday afternoon, as Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou. The hosts are chasing their first La Liga title in four years, while Atletico are hoping to overthrow city rivals Real Madrid for second place.

Diego Simeone’s side have been in exceptional form post-World Cup, and statistically, they are the best team in Europe’s top five leagues since the official halfway point of the league season.

Speaking ahead of the match, as per Sport, Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for Atletico, and he anticipates a very difficult game on Sunday.

“They have risen in a spectacular way, and they are very dangerous. Simeone transmits a lot from the bench. They are a family.

“Atletico can do everything. They press well, have a good middle block and are quick in transition with players who are very good in defence.”

Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid in the reverse fixture in January, and they will hope to do so again on Sunday as they target wrapping up the La Liga title in the coming weeks.