The numbers behind Atletico Madrid’s resurgent second half of the season

This weekend, Atletico Madrid could move into second place in the La Liga table, a reality that looked almost impossible during the pre-World Cup section of the season.

Diego Simeone’s side have been flying of late, which has seem them close the gap between themselves and city rivals Real Madrid to just two points.

Atletico are unbeaten in their last 12 La Liga matches, dating back to the narrow 1-0 defeat to Barcelona in early January. In that time, they have won nine matches and drawn three.

Since the official halfway point of the season (after 19 matchdays), Atletico have 23 points from nine matches, which not only puts them as the best team in La Liga during that period, but also in Europe’s top five leagues, as per Diario AS.

Atletico Madrid are also the only side in Europe’s top five leagues not to have lost a match in that time, and they will hope to continue that record on Sunday, when they host Almeria at the Metropolitano.

Image via Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty Images