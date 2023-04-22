(WATCH) Marco Asensio puts Real Madrid ahead against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid have eased into a 1-0 half time lead in their La Liga clash with Celta Vigo.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are aiming to close the title gap on leaders Barcelona overnight, as part of a late bid to maintain their faint title defence hopes.

Los Blancos have struggled for momentum against the Galicians in Madrid, with Marco Asensio’s breakthrough goal, their first real chance in the Spanish capital.

Brazilian star Vinicius Junior’s dart in behind the Celta defence carved out the opening and Asensio delayed his run into the box, to fire the hosts in front.

What a move by Madrid! 😍⚪ From Camavinga all the way to the scorer Marco Asensio 🤌#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/VzgM5N6JaX — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 22, 2023

If Real Madrid can maintain their lead, they will tighten the gap behind Barcelona to eight points, with La Blaugrana hosting Atletico Madrid tomorrow.

Barcelona will be looking to extend their advantage against Los Rojiblancos, but the Catalans have drawn back-to-back league matches, with Atletico winning their last six successive league outings.

