Celta

(WATCH) Marco Asensio puts Real Madrid ahead against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid have eased into a 1-0 half time lead in their La Liga clash with Celta Vigo.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are aiming to close the title gap on leaders Barcelona overnight, as part of a late bid to maintain their faint title defence hopes.

Los Blancos have struggled for momentum against the Galicians in Madrid, with Marco Asensio’s breakthrough goal, their first real chance in the Spanish capital.

Brazilian star Vinicius Junior’s dart in behind the Celta defence carved out the opening and Asensio delayed his run into the box, to fire the hosts in front.

If Real Madrid can maintain their lead, they will tighten the gap behind Barcelona to eight points, with La Blaugrana hosting Atletico Madrid tomorrow.

Barcelona will be looking to extend their advantage against Los Rojiblancos, but the Catalans have drawn back-to-back league matches, with Atletico winning their last six successive league outings.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Carlo Ancelotti Marco Asensio Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News