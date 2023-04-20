Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal’s interest in €110m-rated Real Sociedad duo

This season, Mikel Arteta has taken a liking to the talent in La Liga, as he looks to improve his Arsenal squad ahead of next season.

Among others, Gabri Veiga and Marco Asensio are two players that have been linked with a move to the Premier League leaders, but they aren’t the only ones.

Namely, Real Sociedad duo Robin Le Normand and Martin Zubimendi have also taken the interest of officials at Arsenal, who are hoping to beat Barcelona to the signing of the latter this summer.

Zubimendi is expected to only leave La Real for his release clause, which is €60m. Similarly, Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside in his Substack column, has confirmed that it will be the same situation with Le Normand.

“Arsenal sent their scouts to follow both Martin Zubimendi and Robin Le Normand this year, as they’re doing excellent with Real Sociedad, but nothing is concrete yet. The Gunners’ plans on new signings will be made in the next weeks, nothing is advanced yet. The price for Le Normand is the release clause: €50m.”

Real Sociedad will hope to secure Champions League football this season, which could be pivotal in keeping their best players at the club for season.