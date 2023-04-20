“We are going to fight” – Mikel Oyarzabal desperate for Real Sociedad to secure Champions League football

When football stopped for the World Cup back in November, Real Sociedad were in an excellent position to secure Champions League qualification. They sat in 3rd, ahead of the likes of Atletico Madrid.

However, despite still occupying one of the Champions League places, La Real’s situation is much more nervy now. They are in 4th, just three points ahead of Real Betis, with Villarreal a further point behind. With nine games remaining, the race is on to qualify for next season’s competition.

Mikel Oyarzabal missed much of the first half of the season due to injury, but he is back fit and firing for La Real, and he hopes to help his side qualify for the Champions League come the end of the season, as per MD.

“The team wants the Champions League. We must give value to what we are doing and not lose perspective when things are not going so well. We will be more or less successful, but we are going to fight to reach the Champions League as if it were our lives depended on it.”

Real Sociedad lost last time out in the Basque derby, and they will hope to put things right on Saturday, when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Anoeta.