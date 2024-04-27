“He falls asleep” – Real Sociedad star furious with disallowed goal against Real Madrid, calls out La Liga officials

Arda Guler’s first half goal was enough for Real Madrid to secure a narrow victory over Real Sociedad on Friday night, although the hosts felt very hard done by to come away from the Reale Arena with zero points.

Just three minutes after Guler’s opener, Takefusa Kubo had the goal in the back of the net against his former club. It was awarded on-field, but a VAR check found Ander Barrenetxea to have fouled Aurelien Tchouameni in the build-up, so the goal was ruled out.

Totalmente de acuerdo. Si Barrenetxea vistiera de blanco, seguramente habrían validado el gol. Gracias Kubo, gracias por expresar lo que otros no se atreven a decir.pic.twitter.com/lcngUjb98y — Xavismo (@xavismoreal) April 26, 2024

This infuriated Kubo, who claimed that the goal would have been given in the Champions League, as per Relevo.

“Barrene is going to get it back. The one who loses the ball (Tchouameni), he falls asleep. I don’t know what would happen in the Champions League, but I don’t think they would give a foul for that.”

Kubo believes that outwith that, he and his Real Sociedad teammates deserved more, stating that they were vastly superior to Real Madrid.

“They were very lucky. I don’t think that luck came for us. In 90 minutes, they have come close two or three times; for us, six or seven times. We have been superior, dominant. But it’s the result that matters.”