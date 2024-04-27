Valencia aiming to secure €60m payday as Arsenal register interest in 20-year-old midfield sensation

Valencia are well-known for their excellent academy set-up, and many believe that Javi Guerra is one of the best players to emerge in recent years. The 20-year-old is having a fine season with Los Che, having broken into the first team at the back-end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Guerra is a top talent, and Valencia are fully aware of this. They have shielded him with a €100m release clause, although that hasn’t stopped clubs registering their interest. According to exclusive information from CaughtOffside, Arsenal are the latest club to show an interest, joining the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Los Che are open to a sale. They understand that €100m is unachievable, but according to the report, they are prepared to negotiate a fee worth in the region of €50-60m, should anyone make a move for Guerra.

Mikel Arteta has already had success in signing midfielders from La Liga, namely Martin Odegaard. Guerra could follow in his footsteps, although Valencia will want to make it worth their while, if he were to do so.