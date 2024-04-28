Spanish manager prioritising move to Serie A giants over West Ham United

Julen Lopetegui has been out of work since leaving Wolves in August, just before the start of the season, although he is edging closer to making his return to management. AC Milan are strongly considering him as a replacement for Stefano Pioli, whose set to be sacked from his position of head coach.

However, Milan aren’t the only club keen on Lopetegui, with reports that West Ham United also have him on their shortlist to succeed David Moyes, who’s been linked with a departure at the end of the season.

The problem for West Ham is that Lopetegui has identified Milan as his preferred destination, as reported by Fabrizio Romano in The Daily Briefing.

“There is nothing close or advanced for Julen Lopetegui to become the new West Ham manager. Lopetegui is giving his priority to AC Milan, so let’s see how talks will continue between them.”

It remains to be seen where the former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla manager ends up, but for now, his likely destination is Italy.