Barcelona unhappy with Raphinha after latest public outburst

Barcelona’s goalless draw against Getafe on Sunday afternoon was a frustrating affair. The La Liga leaders struggled to break down Quique Sanchez Flores’ side, with Xavi Hernandez lamenting the playing surface at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez as a contributing factor.

One player that was particularly disappointed on Sunday was Raphinha. The Brazilian reacted angrily after being substituted in the latter stages of the match in Madrid, having been unable to help Barcelona secure all three points.

¡Tremendo cabreo de Raphinha después del cambio! 😡 Vaya puñetazo que le dio al banquillo 🔥#LaLigaEnDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/3FLFCDPPHz — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 16, 2023

It’s not the first time that Raphinha has reacted after being substituted, having done so against Manchester United in the first leg of Barcelona’s Europa League knockout round tie against the Premier League side.

According to MD, Barcelona officials are unhappy with Raphinha after his latest outburst, and they feel that he has overreacted with his actions. The first team coaching staff, as well as several players, have been unimpressed by the winger’s antics.

The news comes amid speculation over Raphinha’s future, with Chelsea reportedly interested in signing the former Leeds United player. However, Barcelona seemingly want to keep him around, for next season at least.