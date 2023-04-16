Xavi Hernandez confirms nature of Sergi Roberto’s injury after disappointing Getafe draw

Barcelona’s struggles in front of goal continued on Sunday, as they limped to a goalless draw against Getafe in the Spanish capital.

In a game of few chances for either side, Barcelona struggled to stamp their authority of the home team, who will be delighted at securing a point against the league leaders. Alejandro Balde had the best opportunity for the Blaugrana, but with the goal at his mercy, he hit the post.

Speaking after the match, as per Marca, Xavi Hernandez criticised the surface at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The Barcelona head coach felt that his side could not play their regular game.

“The state of the pitch hurt us. Yesterday, we trained with the dry field. It was very difficult to play on that, and it’s bad for the show. The ball gets stuck, it’s bad even for Getafe. It is essential that it is in good condition. It’s no excuse and we now have to recover.”

Sergi Roberto went off early in the match, and there are fears that his season could be over. Xavi confirmed that the midfielder had suffered a hamstring injury.

“Sergi has noticed something in the hamstring. Let’s see tomorrow. Hopefully it is only a short layoff, whether or not there is an injury.”

Having stagnated in recent weeks, Barcelona must regroup quickly, with a huge match against Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou next week.