Chelsea hoping to prise attacker away from Barcelona this summer

Barcelona are expected to target forward reinforcements this summer, with Xavi Hernandez’s side having struggled for goals in the second half of this season.

Lionel Messi, Vitor Roque and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have all been linked with moves this summer, although at least in the latter’s case, a deal won’t be straightforward.

With arrivals expected, Joan Laporta confirmed earlier this year that Barcelona could look to sell at least one forward this summer to offset this, as a result of the club’s precarious financial situation.

Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele are certain to stay, while Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati have been heavily linked with moves away. Raphinha is also a possible departure, although clubs are increasingly unwilling to see the Brazilian international.

Despite this, Sport have reported that Chelsea are plotting a move for Raphinha. The Premier League side were in the running to sign him last summer, before he opted to join Barcelona instead.

Barcelona are said to be aware of Chelsea’s interest, but their focus is on looking to move on other players first. Despite this, their financial situation could dictate whether Raphinha is sold or not this summer.