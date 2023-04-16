Real Madrid youngster backed for first team promotion after another two-goal display for Castilla

Real Madrid’s first team aren’t the only side at the club that are hoping to end this season with glory. Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla are aiming for promotion to the second tier of Spanish football, and they are well-placed to do so.

Saturday’s comprehensive 3-0 victory over Celta Vigo’s B side moved Castilla top of the table in Primera Federacion Group 1, albeit Alcorcon in second place have a game in hand. Nevertheless, with just six games to go, promotion is a distinct possibility for the Real Madrid youngsters.

Sergio Arribas has been the main man for Castilla this season, and he scored twice more against Celta B to take his tally to 15. Speaking after the victory, as per Relevo, Raul backed Arribas for more La Liga action next season.

“He is a player who is growing and who now has finished his process in Castilla, but we will see what happens in these six games.

“It depends on where the subsidiary is next season and who stays in the first team, maybe they will have options. If not, he will have a chance to play in La Liga, I have no doubt.”

Arribas has struggled to break into the first team squad at Real Madrid this season, despite his excellent form for the subsidiary. Girona have been linked with signing him in the summer, which could allow him to get La Liga exposure.