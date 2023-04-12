Girona eyeing up summer move for another Real Madrid youngster

In recent seasons, Girona have established a good relationship with Real Madrid, which has seen youngsters from Los Blancos make the switch to Catalonia.

Miguel Gutierrez joined on a permanent basis last summer, and he was joined by Reinier Jesus, who signed from Girona on a one-year loan deal. The pair have had mixed success this season, with the latter have severely struggled to establish himself in the first team in recent weeks.

Relevo report that Girona have set their sights on another Real Madrid youngster: Sergio Arribas. The forward has had an excellent season for Castilla, and the next step in his career could be regular first team football, albeit not at Real Madrid.

Arribas has rarely featured for the Real Madrid first team this season, despite his fine form for Castilla. However, he could get the opportunity to showcase himself in La Liga next season, and at one of the league’s most exciting teams.