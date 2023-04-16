Barcelona’s scoreless streak continues after toothless performance against Getafe

Barcelona have now gone three matches in all competitions without scoring, after meandering to a goalless draw against Getafe on Sunday afternoon.

Xavi Hernandez surprised many with his team selection for the match, as he opted to play Alejandro Balde as a left winger, instead of the likes of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, who had to settle for a place on the bench.

The decision proved costly somewhat, as Balde missed a guilt-edged chance in the first chance, somehow missing the target after Raphinha’s effort had come back of the post.

The second half was much like the first, with Barcelona unable to create many clear cut chances. Raphinha forced a save from David Soria in the Getafe goal, but aside from that, opportunities were few and far between.

Getafe, to their credit made life very difficult for Barcelona, although they struggled to create any chances of their own. Nevertheless, Quique Sanchez Flores will be delighted at gaining a point against the La Liga leaders.

Having gone into the weekend with a 13 point lead over Real Madrid, Barcelona have now seen that cut to 11, with nine games remaining. They take on Atletico Madrid in their next match, with Diego Simeone’s men also expected to make live very difficult.