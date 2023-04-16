WATCH: Barcelona go agonisingly close as Raphinha and Alejandro Balde both hit efforts against the post

Barcelona are aiming to re-establish their 13 point lead at the top of the La Liga table against Getafe, but it has been a frustrating match so far in the Spanish capital.

Xavi Hernandez opted to start with Alejandro Balde at left wing, while Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo were paired in central defender. Barca’s afternoon started poorly as Sergi Roberto was forced off with an apparent muscle injury.

Their frustrations have grown now, with both Raphinha and Balde going agonisingly close to opening to scoring, as they have both hit David Soria’s left post within a matter of seconds of each other.

Both players will feel that they should have scored. Robert Lewandowski did ever so well to dummy Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s goal kick into Raphinha’s path, but neither he nor Balde could apply the finishing touches.

As a result, Barcelona’s wait for the opening goal against Getafe goes on.