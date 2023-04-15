Xavi Hernandez talks up Gavi amid speculation over Chelsea interest

Gavi’s future at Barcelona has been the cause of much speculation this week. Due to the annulment of his first team status with La Liga last month, there is a possibility that the 18-year-old leaves for free at the end of the season.

Gavi had to be re-registered under his subsidiary contract, and his first team deal must be registered by the end of June, otherwise he could become a free agent. He has been linked with a move to Chelsea, while several others clubs across Europe are reportedly monitoring his situation.

Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s trip to Getafe, as per Relevo, Xavi Hernandez expressed his confidence that Gavi will remain at the club for many years to come.

“I’m not in the brains of others, but Gavi wouldn’t be so happy in any team in the world. Here, he has it all. He is being decisive, he is a footballer that excites me, and he is wonderful at only 18 years old. His future goes through Barca.”

Whether Barcelona register his contract in time is one thing, but Gavi would have to want to leave in order to depart this summer, and the latter seems very unlikely.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images