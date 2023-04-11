Chelsea meet with Gavi’s agent over potential move for Barcelona youngster

Chelsea have explained to Gavi’s agent that they want to sign the 18-year-old Barcelona star this summer.

Sporting Director Christopher Vivell met with Gavi’s agent Ivan de la Pena several weeks ago in Madrid, as per Diario AS, in order to communicate their desire to sign the starlet. The meeting went well and another is scheduled for the coming weeks as Chelsea seek to advance in talks.

Gavi signed a new contract with Barcelona last September until 2026, but it will only be vaild if the Blaugrana can register him as a first-team player, something they have so far been unable to do. If they cannot adjust their wage bill to their salary limit before July, and fit Gavi’s new salary into that limit, then his deal will be void and Gavi will be able to leave on a free this summer.

While reports in Barcelona have preached calm from the club on the matter, and that Gavi has little intention of leaving the club, the Madrid daily say that the player is enormously frustrated with how the matter has been handled, and does not feel they have given the issue the importance it deserved.

Chelsea are prepared to make him a large offer, and one that would likely far outstrip Barcelona’s deal, including a significant signing on fee. They also mention the potential Luis Enrique factor – if the Asturian signs with Chelsea, then Gavi would be signing with one of his greatest admirers, under whom he has already played well.

Barcelona would have to make a number of major sales before the transfer window opens in order to register Gavi and his new deal before the summer, and the chances of them raising €180-200m in that time appears slim. Thus the power lies in Gavi’s hands and Barcelona will have to rely on persuading him to stay at the club on sentiment, with Chelsea capable of offering better terms.

