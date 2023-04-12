European clubs “queue up to sign Gavi” as Barcelona scramble to stop teenager leaving for free

Gavi’s contract situation at Barcelona has been well-documented in the last few months. Having been registered as a first team player in January, the decision was annulled last month, which meant that he was re-registered under his subsidiary contract.

This has caused Barcelona problems on multiple fronts. They could face a points deduction over alleged “misalignment” over Gavi’s eligibility to play in La Liga, but the bigger issue surrounds his future at Blaugrana. With his first team contract not active yet, he could leave Barcelona this summer for free.

This week, there have been reports of Chelsea enquiring about signing Gavi this summer, and Marca report that several other European clubs are closely monitoring the teenager’s contract situation.

Despite the speculation, Barcelona are confident of retaining Gavi’s services for next season, and for many years to come. They do not doubt his commitment to the club, and they expect him to reject any offers in favours of remaining in Catalonia.