Under fire Real Madrid star quietens doubts with big performance against Chelsea

Few players in Real Madrid’s starting XI have been criticised as heavily as right-back Dani Carvajal. The veteran Spanish defender has been under significant pressure this season with many calling on the club to find a replacement for Carvajal in the summer. Against Chelsea though, Carvajal proved his value though.

The first Real Madrid goal came from Carvajal, who moved inside and clipped a ball in behind the Chelsea defence for Vinicius Junior. He was once again solid in defence too, as Diario AS expressed in their player ratings after the game.

“A titan. Carvajal’s game was good enough to be framed. Physically he was insane and with the ball, he was the same. From his boots the 1-0 germinated. A delicious pass in behind that found Vinicius and that Benzema ended up taking advantage of. He blocked Joao Felix in the few attempts of the Portuguese and was very attentive to the coverage. The best Carvajal when he was most needed. Honours for the Leganes native.”

Carlo Ancelotti also had praise for Carvajal.

“In important games he never fails. In the high pressure that we wanted to do, much of the merit is his, he pushed up a lot. In these types of matches he always makes the grade.”

The 31-year-old has been inconsistent for several seasons now, but it is true that at the crunch stage of the season, he tends to put in reliable performances for Los Blancos. That was perhaps best-evidenced against Liverpool in the Champions League final last season, as he shut down Luis Diaz for the most part.

Given he seems incapable of maintaining a high level for most of the season though, it will still be a question mark for the hierarchy at Real Madrid in the near future.