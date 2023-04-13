Kylian Mbappe clarifies future with Champions League comments

Kylian Mbappe’s future is a constant topic of conversation almost, with the player often dropping hints that he is not content with certain elements at Paris Saint-Germain. Less than a year after signing a new deal with PSG, rumours began again about whether he wanted to move to Real Madrid.

Some reports even claim that he has begun taking steps to make that deal happen, while the idea that he was not altogether thrilled with his club gained traction last week, following his declarations on the use of his image for a marketing campaign.

Speaking to ‘Tout le Sport’ though, Mbappe seemed to leave little doubt, when he was asked about his objectives.

“To win the Champions League. “Where? At PSG. I am Parisian and I have a contract. So at PSG.”

Sport carried his remarks. PSG have shown a strong desire to retain Mbappe at all costs in recent years, and will adjust to Mbappe’s needs and wants. Few clubs would have (or would have been able to) turned down offers of over €150m for a player with less than a year on his contract, but PSG have shown they will do what they can to ensure he remains.