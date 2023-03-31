Kylian Mbappe contacts Real Madrid over deal in 2024

The Real Madrid-Kylian Mbappe saga is here to stay until the Frenchman ends up playing at the Santiago Bernabeu every week, or so it seems.

Despite the fury caused by his decision to turn Los Blancos down last summer, Mbappe is hoping to sign for Real Madrid, and they have laid out the pathway for him to do so. Supposedly ‘nothing’ can get in the way of his desire to do so.

Diario AS say that Mbappe has been in contact with club to let them know he is ready to sign for them. Paris Saint-Germain are not willing to negotiate for him however, so the deal will take place in 2024. The third year of his contract will only come into play should Mbappe decide he wants to stay.

Therefore Real Madrid will wait until 2024 in order to sign Mbappe on a free. However burned by their previous experience with the PSG forward, they will not allow themselves to be stood up again.

Mbappe must free himself from his deal at PSG, whether by mutual consent or by allowing his deal to run down, and only when he is no longer involved with the French club will they negotiate a contract with Mbappe. The Madrid daily assures that his desire to sign for Los Blancos is firm, and he told his camp he will be playing for them in the 2024-25 season at the latest.

If Real Madrid can get a deal over the line for Mbappe, on a free at that, it has the potential to change their fortunes through until 2030. Arguably only Erling Haaland looks like a goalscorer of a similar level, and while his contract will no doubt be significant, it would be a relatively cost-effective deal for a player many feel is the best in the world.