French World Cup-winner takes aim at Kylian Mbappe following Paris Saint-Germain statement

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe caused a stir on Thursday afternoon, when he went out of his way to make it clear that he was not on board with a marketing campaign released by the club that heavily featured him.

The French side were promoting season tickets for the coming campaign, and did so with a video heavily featuring Mbappe. However Mbappe then released a statement on his Instagram leaving nobody in doubt that he did not approve of it, with one of the key issues thought to be his control over image rights.

French World Cup-winner Christophe Dugarry was not having it. The former Barcelona forward didn’t understand why Mbappe had gone down that particular route.

“The club should have warned him, okay, but do you think a message on social networks is worth it? You can call your board and solve it internally”, Dugarry told RMC in statements carried by Sport.

“I don’t even understand his message. Stop it! Stop all of the ego! They lose games one after the other! Let them play. On the field, let them show their worth. They have crazy salaries. You don’t need to make a fuss because you didn’t approve an ad. Who cares?”

“He could have called his president instead of sending a message on networks that will go around the world. It’s clumsy, not elegant.”

Mbappe’s future at PSG is a constant source of discussion these days, despite having signed a new deal with the club last summer. He has made it clear at various points during the season that despite his commitment, he is not altogether living in harmony with PSG.