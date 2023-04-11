“He has the support of everyone” – David Alaba backs Fede Valverde following alleged assault

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has backed up his teammate Fede Valverde, after the Uruguayan allegedly assaulted Villarreal player Alex Baena on Saturday night.

The incident occurred on Saturday night after Villarreal beat Los Blancos 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu, Valverde waited for Alex Baena after the match and punched him in the face. Conflicting versions of what motivated him to do so have emerged.

It is no surprise that Alaba was asked about the incident ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Austrian told the press he was behind his colleague.

“He has everyone’s support, he is focused on tomorrow’s game but I can’t say anything else.”

Carlo Ancelotti would later comment on Valverde that he has ‘extraordinary human qualities’ and that he was sure he would give everything against Chelsea, but did not want to speak further to what happened.

He also responded to the idea that Real Madrid had thrown away La Liga following their defeat on Saturday, which leaves them 13 points behind Barcelona.

“You always want to win the league, we have to continue game by game and we must fight until the end and win every game that remains.”

With Ferland Mendy injured against Chelsea, Alaba assured that he is a versatile player and would be happy to help the team if they needed him there, however he did confirm he was most comfortable in central defence.

Valverde is yet to comment publicly on the incident, but his partner Mina Bonino has disputed Baena’s version of events. He could face a punishment of up to six months suspension in the worst-case scenario, but much more likely is a fine.