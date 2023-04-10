Fede Valverde in danger of suspension over Alex Baena incident as Anti-Violence Committee enter case

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde could now be at risk of facing sporting sanctions off the back of the incident with Villarreal player Alex Baena on Saturday night.

Valverde waited for Baena in the car park after Villarreal beat Los Blancos 3-2, and punched him in the face. The alleged reason for this were some personal comments about Valverde’s family, but the Uruguayan has not publicly confirmed this, and Baena has denied those reports.

Villarreal are not pursuing the matter, but have backed Baena up in his version of events, and his pressing of charges through the legal system, but as neither have reported to the competition, it was thought that Valverde would not face sporting punishment.

Sport now report that the Anti-Violence Committee, charged with investigating and punishing incidents of discrimination and violence in La Liga, will be forced to take action, depending on the police report.

If it is considered a light injury, it could result in merely a fine for Valverde. However if Baena’s injury requires surgery or treatment, it will be considered a serious injury, which would have much more serious consequences.

Should that be the case, the Anti-Violence Committee can either refer the punishment to the Federation, which would result in a ban of 2-4 games. If they consider it more serious, they can apply the Sports Law, which would see Valverde banned from all sporting venues for between one month and six, which would represent a major punishment for Valverde.

At this point, the details of the incident other than the fact a punch occurred are shrouded in mystery. Perhaps the strangest element of the incident is that Valverde was waiting by the Villarreal bus for Baena and was not stopped by anyone or asked what he was doing.