Alex Baena’s version of clash with Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde emerges

There has been much in the way of speculation over what happened between Alex Baena and Fede Valverde in order to casue the Uruguayan to hit the former, but the Villarreal player’s version of events has now emerged.

Shortly after the news broke, the Madrid press reported that Baena had gravely insulted Valverde’s family in a game between the two sides in January. That has been strenuously denied by Baena on two occasions on social media, while Valverde’s partner Bonino seemed to deny Baena’s allegations that the story was false.

Diario AS’ Villarreal correspondent Javi Mata has revealed what Baena has told people at the club about the incident. According to him, he said ‘Stop crying, you are always crying’.

He goes on to admit that Baena is player, like Vinicius, who likes to get involved with others verbally and plays on the edge. Mata also was of the opinion the alleged assault would have been forgotten if Valverde’s camp had not leaked the story they did, but as a result Baena is set to press charges against Valverde.

The Uruguayan is facing intervention from the police, but ultimately his punishment is likely to be dictated by the seriousness of the damage he did to Baena. If the Yellow Submarine star did not need treatment, it may only cost Valverde a fine.