Gus Poyet tells Real Madrid to maintain faith in Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is no stranger to the way things work at Real Madrid. Should Los Blancos fail to secure one of the Champions League or Copa del Rey trophies this season, he will be aware of the pressure coming his way. Yet Gus Poyet has urged La Casa Blanca to keep faith in the Italian.

Ancelotti has also been linked to the Brazil job of late, and he surprised many when admitting he was flattered by their interest. Since, he has claimed several times that he intends to see out his contract though (until 2024).

Poyet told Diario AS in the build up to their meeting with Chelsea that there is no-one better for Real Madrid, after being asked if it would be a mistake to get rid of him.

“From the outside yes. Ancelotti is a very special coach, one of the best in history. In any case, Madrid has to win and if they don’t, we already know what happens. I would like him to continue because he is what Madrid need and I don’t see a better substitute than him on the market. If for that you have to win the Champions League, I would like you to do it if Chelsea don’t.”

He also explained that he thought Ancelotti would be unlikely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu of his own volition, as his management style is better suited to the club game.

“Due to his qualities and the way he relates to the player, I think he is a better day-to-day coach than a national team coach, where you see the players once every two months. In any case, Madrid is possibly the biggest institution in the world and it is his home, so I am convinced that, of his own free will, he would not change.”

In recent months the likes of Xabi Alonso, Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann have all been linked with the Real Madrid job. It is certainly a question for Real Madrid fans put forward by Poyet, as to whether they would have more confidence in the alternatives than Ancelotti next season, who secured a league and Champions League double last season.