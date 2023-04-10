Carlo Ancelotti cools rumours on Real Madrid departure – ‘The wind drives the conversation’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been pleasing all parties with his statements on his future this year. After the President of the Brazilian Federation confirmed that Ancelotti was their top target, Ancelotti admitted he was flattered by the interest. Yet he has always maintained that he wants to finish his Real Madrid contract, which expires in the summer of 2024.

That is a desire he has reaffirmed publicly on a number of occasions, and he has done so again in his native Italy. Speaking to Rai Radio 1 (via Marca), Ancelotti made it clear that his links to Brazil were mostly gossip.

“There is a beautiful saying that is relevant to this topic: the wind drives the conversation. And that’s the way it is. I have a contract until June 30, 2024 and I would like to fulfil it.”

He also had his say on VAR. Generally Ancelotti has been known for his graciousness in defeat, but he has been tempted into recriminations this season, casting doubt on an offside decision against Barcelona.

“I have to tell the truth, I’m not very happy with how VAR is applied. Right now he has taken over the refereeing decisions, it is used too much. It was conceived to remedy clear and obvious errors, but now its intervention is being requested too much, it must be changed a bit. There’s still a lot of confusion with the hands.”

Regardless of what Ancelotti says, it seems he is destined to speak about his Real Madrid future until one of Brazil or Real Madrid have a new manager. He has told the press in Madrid that he will not answer the same questions repeatedly on his future. There is little more he can do on his part to reassure Madridistas though.