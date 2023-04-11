Borussia Dortmund have €96m offer for Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham is under offer, according to Caught Offside.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent months, with most sources concluding that the race for his signature is between three clubs; Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund are also keen to hold onto Bellingham, but look as if they have their work cut out somewhat. Caught Offside have revealed that Liverpool have submitted an offer for Bellingham of £84m (€95.6m) for the Dortmund star.

The German side have not responded to the offer nor the request for comment, as things are understood.

It was expected that the fee may be some way in excess of €100m in order prise Bellingham away from Dortmund, thus Real Madrid may not feel required to respond with an offer of their own. Equally, it has been said that they do not want to get into an auction for Bellingham’s signature.

In fact, the latest reporting is that Los Blancos are easing off their interest unless Bellingham makes his desire to play for them known – this could also be a method of applying pressure on the player himself. Despite the offer, it appears the saga has some way to go.