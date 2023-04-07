Real Madrid cooling interest in Jude Bellingham – report

Real Madrid had made Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham their chief target for this summer, but it appears they are easing away from a deal.

Bellingham was thought to be their chief target ahead of this summer, with the Englishman in mind as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric. However Manchester City and Liverpool are also interested in Bellingham.

Relevo say that Los Blancos are edging away from a deal though. The rising cost of his transfer is making Real Madrid question their interest. The fact that the deal will cost over €100m in transfer fee alone, Bellingham’s youth and the unknown of how Bellingham will adapt to Spain are all factors in their doubts.

According to their information, the ball is now in Bellingham’s court. He must come out and publicly declare his desire to move to Los Blancos in order to force through a move.

This could well be a negotiation tactic too. Bellingham has adapted well to life in Germany, and while the North of Europe shares more similarities, those doubts should be minimised by his success in the Bundesliga. Equally it may not be a coincidence that Real Madrid are attempting to retain Luka Modric and Toni Kroos for next season, as this report comes out.