Real Madrid begin Chelsea preparations with two absences from training

Real Madrid are preparing for another crucial week in the fate of their season, and Carlo Ancelotti is close to being able to call on a fully fit squad. After beating Barcelona 4-0 last week to make it through to the final of the Copa del Rey, they have Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in their sights this Wednesday.

Los Blancos trained on Monday with two absences, as per MD. Ferland Mendy continues his recovery, with around three weeks remaining before he will be able to return from his calf injury. He has missed much of the season with fitness issues, and at this point cannot be considered a key piece of the team currently.

Equally Mariano Diaz missed the training, but the 51 minutes of total action he has seen all season also suggest that he is not likely to be missed much by Ancelotti.

The key debate will be whether Eduardo Camavinga or Nacho Fernandez starts at left-back. It could well shape the Real Madrid team against Chelsea, and reveal Ancleotti’s intentions too, with only one place up for grabs in the starting XI.