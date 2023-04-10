Three Real Madrid players competing for final starting spot against Chelsea in Champions League

Real Madrid are back into the swing of things following their 3-2 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday, with their full focus on preparing for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea on Wednesday. Carlo Ancelotti has most of his starting XI settled, but there is still one up for grabs.

One player who is certain to start is Eduardo Camavinga. The French starlet has been in fine form of late, and has nailed down a spot in the XI, according to Relevo. The main question is whether he will begin in midfield or as a left-back.

If he does start in midfield, it will signal a more defensive Real Madrid. He would partner Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in midfield, with Nacho Fernandez at left-back.

If Camavinga returns to left-back, it will be good news for one of Aurelien Tchouameni or Rodrygo Goes. The former Monaco man would occupy the pivot role if he plays, with Fede Valverde on the right. Should Rodrygo be given the nod, then Valverde will drop back into the midfield, with Kroos playing deepest of the three.

Tchouameni matches up best with the physicality of the Chelsea side, but has been out of form lately, and was far from impressive against Villarreal. Meanwhile Rodrygo has probably been in the best form of all three, proving decisive against Barcelona. Yet selecting him would be the most attacking option, and thus perhaps less likely in the first leg. Thus Nacho has a good shot at being Real Madrid’s trusted option at left-back.

The rest of the defence will be formed of David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, with Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema up front.