Osasuna benefit from Barcelona’s Copa del Rey elimination

Following Real Madrid’s demolition of Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday evening, Los Blancos will take on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final next month – a match-up that Carlo Ancelotti predicted earlier this year.

Osasuna were going to be the underdogs for the showpiece event irrespective of who won the semi-final tie between the two El Clasico rivals, and it likely would not have mattered to them who they were up against.

However, from a financial standpoint, they have been given their preferred outcome, as they will not have to pay Barcelona for using Ez Abde in the final. Had Barcelona progressed, they would have had to do so, as per Sport.

Abde is on loan at Osasuna from Barcelona this season, and although he is free to face his parent club over the course of the campaign, a payment to the La Liga leaders is required if he does appear.

Abde is expected to return to Barcelona in the summer, and he could play an important role in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad next season.