Analysis: Barcelona should give into youngster’s demands over playing time

Barcelona are for the third successive summer facing a tricky transfer market to navigate, with serious financial problems, but also a number of issues to address within the playing squad again.

Their interminable search for a right-back continues, while the club is also looking for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski. Looming over all of it is the potential return for Lionel Messi.

It means the Blaugrana will also be looking to sell players that they do not see as essential for next season, with one of them already well on the way. It is expected that most of their players out on loan will be shopped again.

The case of Ez Abde remains uncertain, with the Moroccan in fine form this season. Now a regular part of the Atlas Lions setup, Abde is proving crucial for Osasuna in their Copa del Rey run, scoring the decisive goal against Sevilla, and putting them a goal to the good in their semi-final first leg.

Abde has just 3 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances for Los Rojillo, but those numbers do not convey the impact he has had for Osasuna, frequently providing spark and pace to their attack. Abde is also learning under Jagoba Arrasate how to play without the ball.

Sport say that Abde will return to Barcelona this summer, but has made it clear that he only wants to do so with guarantees over his playing time next season. With offers on the table from clubs around Europe, he wants to be an important part of the team.

For Barcelona, the dilemma is equally tricky. They could cash in on those offers while his stock is high, and their need is too. Equally they risk losing a diamond in the rough.

Naturally their decision will depend on the quantity of those offers, but Barcelona potentially have something special on their hands. Abde is hard to stop over the first ten yards and if he can be fine-tuned, could be a weapon for any side in the world.

If things do not work out next season, he is likely to retain a reasonable value too. For lack of game time, it should not dent his price tag too much, rather it will be poor performances it would drop for. If he does well, it will only go up.

Equally there has been talk of Barcelona bringing in the likes of Yannick Carrasco to play on the left side of attack. Carrasco is similarly good at ‘unbalancing’ defences, but is aging and will have no resale value. His wages are likely to be higher, and the profit from selling Abde and signing Carrasco is likely to be small.

Thus they should gamble on Abde next season. His trajectory looks to be headed one way, and he can provide the youthful hunger that has defined this Barcelona lately. Barcelona will not make a major signing in the position, and Abde has the upside beyond their own means.