Carlo Ancelotti’s insane Copa del Rey final prediction comes true 47 days later

Real Madrid are celebrating their passage to the Copa del Rey final after beating rivals Barcelona 4-1 on aggregate, but one man knew they would be there all along. None other than Carlo Ancelotti.

Los Blancos were in a terrific mood after their Clasico victory, with scenes of celebration emerging in the aftermath. They will face Osasuna on the 6th of May at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

The celebrations in Pamplona were raucous in their own right, with fans staying in the main square to welcome the Osasuna team back to the city at 3am on Tuesday night.

Ancelotti had told Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate that the pair would be meeting again in their league meeting on the 18th of February.

"We're going to play the final of the Copa" – Carlo Ancelotti to Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate on the 18th February. 6th of May – Copa del Rey final: Osasuna v Real Madridpic.twitter.com/FSlpDcmheE — Football España (@footballespana_) April 6, 2023

Grreted with laughter from Arrasate, it has come true. Speaking to Diario AS after the Clasico win, Ancelotti admitted it was a joke.

“With Jagoba I made a joke, but it is a reality. We are very happy to play the final, I imagine he is too. It will be a very nice atmosphere.”

Los Blancos won their league meeting 2-0 at El Sadar, but Osasuna have shown they can push them, as was the case in their 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu early in the season. Osasuna are playing just their second ever Copa del Rey final.