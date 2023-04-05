Real Madrid youngster handed two-match ban after confrontation with assistant referee

Ever since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2020, times have been tough for Reinier. The Brazilian youngster struggled for regular playing time during a two-year loan at Borussia Dortmund, and it has been a similar story this season at Girona.

Injuries have curtailed his loan in Catalonia, and since returning to full fitness earlier this year, his appearances have been scarce. He will not play for the next couple of weeks either, having been handed a two-match ban for calling one of the assistant referees “very bad” during Saturday’s victory over Espanyol, as per Diario AS.

Reinier wasn’t even on the pitch when the incident happened, but rather he was warming up in anticipating of being substituted on by Girona head coach Michel, who was left far from pleased with his player’s conduct.

Reinier will be unavailable to face Barcelona or Elche over the next couple of weeks, and he is unlikely to see much prominence after that as Girona look to achieve European football for next season.

Real Madrid will be equally concerned by Reinier’s performances this season, and his future at the club continues to look bleak.