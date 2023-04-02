Real Madrid starlet sent off while on the bench for calling assistant referee “very bad”

After much promise earlier in the season, Reinier’s spell at Girona has been a difficult one for the Real Madrid youngster. The 21-year-old has featured just three times in 2023, with a combined 35 minutes over three matches.

His loan spell descended into madness on Saturday when he was sent off during Girona’s Catalan derby victory over Espanyol, despite not even being on the pitch.

The Brazilian youth international was warming up when it is alleged that he said to the assistant referee that he “is very bad, very bad”, as per MD. As a result, he was dismissed by referee Miguel Angel Ortiz.

As per article 124, which cites “attitudes of contempt or disregard towards referees, managers or sports authorities”, Reinier could be banned for two matches, which would see him miss Girona’s matches against Barcelona and Elche.

Real Madrid will no doubt be worried about Reinier’s situation, and his chances of success at the Santiago Bernabeu appear to be fading by the day.