Luis Garcia thankful to Florentino Perez for allowing Espanyol homecoming

Luis Garcia is the man that has been tasked with leading Espanyol away from the threat of relegation. He replaces Diego Martinez, who was relieved of his duties on Monday after losing to Girona at the weekend.

Valencia’s draw on Monday night meant that Espanyol fell into the relegation drop zone, with just 11 matches left of the season. Garcia, who is a fan favourite at Los Pericos after spending six years at the club during his playing career, will be hoping to steer them clear of relegation to the second tier of Spanish football.

Garcia arrives at Espanyol from Real Madrid’s C team, RSC International, and speaking to the media for the first team on Tuesday, he took the opportunity to thank Florentino Perez for his help in allowing Garcia to return to Catalonia, as per Marca.

“I want to thank Florentino Perez, Manu Fernandez and Jose Angel Sanchez for facilitating things so that I was able to return home. They knew what it meant. They already helped me as a player to fulfil the dream of being a professional footballer, and they have again now as a coach.”

Garcia’s first match as Espanyol head coach will be on Saturday against Athletic Club, while he will have a derby against Barcelona to look forward to in the middle of May.

Image via RCD Espanyol