Espanyol sack manager Diego Martinez after 31 games in charge

Espanyol have announced that Diego Martinez has been sacked as manager after just 31 games in charge of Los Pericos.

Martinez came to the club with high expectations that he could inspire them to a top half finish at least next season, but from start to finish has never managed to click with Espanyol. A falling out with star striker Raul de Tomas over the summer started things off on a bad foot, but results never followed after consistent errors penalised the side. In spite of Joselu Mato and Martin Braithwaite combining for 21 goals this season, they have not been able to put together a run of convincing performances.

The former Granada manager finishes with a record of 9 wins, 9 draws and 13 defeats. He exited the Copa del Rey to Athletic Club, and Espanyol currently sit 17th, out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Their club statement thanked Martinez for his work and wished him luck, but maintained that they made the decision with desire to ensure they stayed in La Liga this season.

It is expected that former striker Luis Garcia will take over. Martinez was highly-rated before taking the Espanyol job, and is likely to be given further opportunities in La Liga.