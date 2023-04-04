L’Equipe: Lionel Messi ready for PSG divorce

Lionel Messi has reached a point of no return at Paris Saint-Germain according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Messi has been linked with a move to end his time at the Parc des Princes this summer, with his current contract expiring at the end of June, and no update on a possible extension.

PSG retain an option to offer Messi an additional 12 months in Paris, as per their original deal with the Argentinian, but the 35-year-old looks increasingly likely to move on.

Lionel Messi ne devrait pas poursuivre son aventure au PSG la saison prochaine. Il reste une dernière porte ouverte, si l'attaquant argentin venait à accepter une réduction importante de son salaire. La Pulga attend des garanties sur le projet parisien https://t.co/jt84MKCFIy pic.twitter.com/pBR49mUtYS — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) April 3, 2023

Barcelona club vice president Rafa Yuste has admitted they are working to bring Messi to Catalonia and PSG fans booed him in their weekend Ligue 1 defeat to Lyon.

According to L’Equipe’s Tuesday front page, the situation has reached its conclusion, with Messi and PSG ready to part ways, in a ‘divorce’.

The headlines is firm in its message, that Messi and PSG should not remain intertwined next season, with the veteran forward set to sign off next month.