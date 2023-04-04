Barcelona

L’Equipe: Lionel Messi ready for PSG divorce

Lionel Messi has reached a point of no return at Paris Saint-Germain according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Messi has been linked with a move to end his time at the Parc des Princes this summer, with his current contract expiring at the end of June, and no update on a possible extension.

PSG retain an option to offer Messi an additional 12 months in Paris, as per their original deal with the Argentinian, but the 35-year-old looks increasingly likely to move on.

Barcelona club vice president Rafa Yuste has admitted they are working to bring Messi to Catalonia and PSG fans booed him in their weekend Ligue 1 defeat to Lyon.

According to L’Equipe’s Tuesday front page, the situation has reached its conclusion, with Messi and PSG ready to part ways, in a ‘divorce’.

The headlines is firm in its message, that Messi and PSG should not remain intertwined next season, with the veteran forward set to sign off next month.

