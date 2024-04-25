Lionel Messi pays tribute to well-loved former Barcelona manager on 10th anniversary of his death

Thursday is the 10th anniversary of the death of Tito Vilanova. The much-loved character, who coached Barcelona to the La Liga title in the 2012-13 season, passed away on the 25th of April 2024 after complications from parotid gland cancer.

Vilanova had to resign from the manager’s position at Barcelona just few weeks after leading them to the title, having been diagnosed with cancer for the second time earlier in the campaign.

Joan Laporta paid tribute to Vilanova during Thursday’s press conference for Xavi’s decision to stay on as manager, and Lionel Messi, who played under Vilanova during that season, also left a message on his Instagram.

Laporta: "Tito Vilanova is always in our memories. Tito, we remember you greatly for everything you've done for the club, and as a person as well." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 25, 2024

In a post on his story, Messi left a very nice message in memory of Vilanova, saying “10 years already, we won’t forget you Tito.”

Ig story Messi: "10 years already, we haven't forgotten you Tito" pic.twitter.com/TGfZgaX4Gz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 25, 2024

Vilanova’s untimely passing was a horrible moment for Barcelona. He passed away as a legend of the club because of that La Liga success in his one and only season as head coach.