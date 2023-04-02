Lionel Messi whistled by frustrated PSG fans

Lionel Messi’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has taken another twist ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Lyon.

Messi could end his time at the Parc des Princes this summer, with his current contract expiring at the end of June, and no update on an extension.

PSG have an option to offer Messi an additional 12 months at the club, as per their original deal with the Argentina international, but the 35-year-old is open to moving on.

Barcelona club vice president Rafa Yuste has admitted the club are working on bringing the 35-year-old back to Catalonia and PSG fans have voiced their frustration over the uncertainty.

Sections of the home fans booed Messi’s name, as it was read out ahead of the Ligue 1 tie tonight, as they have done previously this season, in ugly scenes in the French capital.

🚨🚨| Leo Messi’s name was booed at the Parc des Princes when his name was announced in the starting 11 today. 🇦🇷🎥pic.twitter.com/Zz68VxwoCZ — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) April 2, 2023

PSG supporters are torn on Messi’s future, with some believing he has not lived up to expectations in Paris, as the club have failed to win the Champions League, and others directing their anger at the club, via Messi.

