Real Madrid unwilling to sell starlet this summer amid Premier League interest

Real Madrid could overhaul their midfield options this summer. Jude Bellingham and Gabri Veiga has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital, while Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos are all out of contract at the end of the season.

In the latter’s case, he is expected to be offered a new contract in June, but Kroos and Modric are uncertain, as they both come towards the later stages of their respective careers.

However, one other player that has been linked with leaving is Aurelien Tchouameni. The French international, who has lost his starting spot in recent weeks, has been linked to Liverpool before joining Real Madrid last summer, and there are rumblings that the Premier League side remain interested.

However, speaking to CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Real Madrid do not want to sell Tchouameni, as he is considered to be an important player now and for the future.

“Jurgen Klopp really wanted Aurelien Tchouameni one year ago, yes; but I’m also sure Real Madrid have not changed their mind on Tchouameni and they consider him a key player for present and future.

“I see him staying at Real Madrid this summer, despite some recent speculation to the contrary.”

Tchouameni will hope to reclaim his spot in the Real Madrid team in the near future, as they prepare for the vitally important month of football in April.