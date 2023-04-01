Real Madrid planning to offer new contract to midfielder at the end of the season

Between now and July, it will be a crucial few months in the futures of several Real Madrid players, with seven out of contract at the end of the season.

The hierarchy at Real Madrid are already planning for contract renewals, but one or two could leave the club in the summer when their current deals expire. Mariano Diaz is almost expected to be one of them, and there are doubt over Dani Ceballos’ future.

However, El Debate have reported that Real Madrid intend to offer Ceballos a new contract, which will be tabled at the end of the season. The 26-year-old has reportedly not asked for a wage increase, but rather wishes to be promised a more prominent role in the first team, which would allow more appearances.

Ceballos has developed into an important part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in recent months, having been a fringe player for the first half of the season, and he recently returned to the Spain setup under Luis de la Fuente.

However, with Jude Bellingham being lined up for a summer move, along with potential renewals for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can agree to that promise.