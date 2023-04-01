Analysis: Should Real Madrid look to sign Gabri Veiga alongside Jude Bellingham this summer?

Real Madrid are coming into a new era soon, with several established stars expected to be coming towards the end of their times at the club.

Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are three of the few players left from the glory days of the mid-2010s at Real Madrid, which saw three Champions League titles won in succession under the stewardship of Zinedine Zidane.

However, all three are likely to be parting ways in the coming years, and they are all out of contract this summer. However, Benzema is expected to stay, but it remains to be seen what happens with Kroos and Modric, especially when taking into account the possible arrival of Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund star is Real Madrid’s top target this summer, and would slot into their midfield seamlessly next season, likely replacing one of Kroos or Modric in the regular starting line-up.

However, should Real Madrid fail in their attempts to sign Bellingham, who has also been heavily linked with Manchester City and Liverpool, Diario AS have reported that Gabri Veiga will be their “Plan B” signing.

Veiga has been one of the emerging stars of this season in La Liga, and especially of recent weeks. The Celta Vigo youngster has been in excellent form, notching nine goals and three assists in 25 appearances.

Veiga has been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks, and previous reports have stated that Los Blancos is his preferred destination this summer. With a release clause of just €40m, could both Bellingham and Veiga join this summer?

Both players are fairly similar, although Veiga tends to play more offensively, while Bellingham tends to be a box-to-box style of player. In essence, they should be able to play well together, if given the opportunity.

With Modric and Kroos coming towards the end of their times, Bellingham and Veiga could be their long term replacements, and being 19 and 20 respectively, they fit perfectly into Florentino Perez’s transfer policy.

With players like Camavinga, Tchouameni and possibly Bellingham behind him, Veiga could thrive at Real Madrid, and continue on the excellent form he has been showing at Celta. Club officials at the reigning European champions should be looking to sign him this summer, even if Bellingham joins.

Veiga would likely be a rotational option immediately, similar to the role that Dani Ceballos currently occupies. The latter is set to be offered a new contract, which could impact Veiga’s potential playing time.

There is a question mark over paying €40m for a player that would just be a rotation option at best during the opening spell at Real Madrid. However, with the potential Veiga has, he could turn out to be an absolute bargain.